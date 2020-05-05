Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $2,949,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FPF opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

