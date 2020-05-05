Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1,368.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.