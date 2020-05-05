Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,074 shares of company stock valued at $33,967,841 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

TTD stock opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.62. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.