Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $134.11, 4,901,757 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,738,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on W. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wayfair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.26.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,081 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,044.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,151 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,361 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

