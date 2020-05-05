Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.26.

W stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock worth $26,105,361 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

