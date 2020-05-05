Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 12,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 202,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 51,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $7,914,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

