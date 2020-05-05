Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

