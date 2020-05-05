Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.