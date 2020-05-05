Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

