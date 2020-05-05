Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

