Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

