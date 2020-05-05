Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.