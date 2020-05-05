Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

