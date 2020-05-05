Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Critical Review

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 76.00 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18% GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivint Smart Home and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.64%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A beats Vivint Smart Home on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

