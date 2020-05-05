Vivid Coin (VIVID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 46% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $1,707.80 and $11.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.89 or 0.02309279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00189674 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00066799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,632,399 coins and its circulating supply is 7,419,192 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

