Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,483,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

