Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 157.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

