Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.