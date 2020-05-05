VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded VICI Properties from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE VICI opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.12. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.