Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price

News headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news impact score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. CEMATRIX has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 million and a PE ratio of -29.38.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

