Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,367 shares of company stock worth $13,338,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

