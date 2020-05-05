Vereit (NYSE:VER) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $5.80. The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.29. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vereit shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 6,561,600 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vereit by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 304,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 217,148 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.