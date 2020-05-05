Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,875 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

