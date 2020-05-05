Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

Shares of DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

