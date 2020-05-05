ValuEngine Lowers Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 714.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 72.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,208,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

