ValuEngine Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.07. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

