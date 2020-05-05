USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $44.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

