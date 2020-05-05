Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.37. Urban One shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $105.85 million during the quarter.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

