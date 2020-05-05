Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average of $240.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

