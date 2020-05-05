UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 405,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

