Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Trading Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $54.28 and last traded at $55.32, approximately 11,118,893 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 3,651,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 374,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 221,073 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,878.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

