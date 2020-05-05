TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.42

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.42 and traded as low as $154.52. TT Electronics shares last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 545,868 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244 ($3.21).

The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker bought 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

