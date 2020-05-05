TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.33. TSR shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 409 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

