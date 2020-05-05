Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -4.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. Trigon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.