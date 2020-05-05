Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 181.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Trex by 92.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

TREX stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

