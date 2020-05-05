Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

