Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $16.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

