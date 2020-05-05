TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.77. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 62,160 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.37.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

