Traders Purchase Large Volume of Contango Oil & Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,491% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. American National Bank acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.