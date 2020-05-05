Traders Buy Large Volume of TTM Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,892% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options.

TTMI stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

