Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

