Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.21. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 7,019,112 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

