TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $60.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

