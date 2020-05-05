The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

WU stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

