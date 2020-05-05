Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

