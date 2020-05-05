Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,907,000 after acquiring an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after buying an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $383,356,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

NYSE:OXY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

