Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

