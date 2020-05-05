Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.87 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,309,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GATX by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GATX by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on GATX from $88.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of GATX opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

