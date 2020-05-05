Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

Ventas stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

