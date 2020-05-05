TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Research Coverage Started at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities started coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.
ROMJF opened at $1.59 on Friday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.61.
TerrAscend Company Profile
