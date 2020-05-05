TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Research Coverage Started at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities started coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

ROMJF opened at $1.59 on Friday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Company Profile

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.